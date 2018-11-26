Who Wants A Family 4 Pack Of Disney Tickets? We Play At 7:40 AM

FILE- This Jan. 26, 2006 file photo shows Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Fans have been traveling to Central and South Florida for decades to get a glimpse of veteran stars and new prospects alike during spring training. Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, of course, so baseball fans can also check out Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Studios and other attractions. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay, FILE)