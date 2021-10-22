Who Wants “Squid Game” Merch!? 🙋‍♀️

You don’t have to wait until Halloween to get merch from the popular Squid Game series.

The popularity of the Netflix series is growing even more and now you don’t have to wait to find the perfect Squid Game costume because merch is available courtesy of the Emotionally Unavailable streetwear brand.

Now you can pick up t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, hats, and more to show your love for the series.

If you want to pick up some of the merch it’s available for pre-order now on the streetwear’s website.

