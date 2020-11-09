Who Was Your Favorite “Alex Trebeck”?

Alex Trebek will always be remembered for his time on Jeopardy!. But the beloved game show host appeared in lots of other TV shows and movies over the years.

Most of the time it involved a character from the show appearing on Jeopardy! – including shows like Cheers, The Simpsons, The Golden Girls, Beverly Hills 90210, and even Baywatch.

Trebek also made appearances as a park ranger on Hot in Cleveland and a mysterious Man in Black on an episode of The X-Files.

Why did so many TV shows do a Jeopardy! episode? What’s your favorite Alex Trebek cameo?