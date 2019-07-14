Who Will Be First To Tickle The Ivories On Elvis’s Golden Piano At Tampa’s Hard Rock Hotel?!

Elvis Presley’s 24-karat gold piano is the newest addition at Tampa, Florida’s Hard Rock Hotel.

The W.W. Kimball grand piano was built in 1928 and was purchased by Elvis for his mother. Priscilla Presley had it covered with gold leaf for the couple’s first anniversary.

After Elvis died a collector purchased it for $2 million then loaned it to the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Hard Rock purchased it in 2015 for an estimated $610,000.

According to Hard Rock officials, a super A-list performer is scheduled to play the piano for its debut on Thursday night (July 11th) Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen, and Elton John have all been guesses, however, the hotel declined to comment.

Who do you think should christen the king’s piano? I vote John Legend!