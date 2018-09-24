Who Will Cher NEVER Duet With?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: American singer and actress Cher arrives at the Sydney International Airport on February 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Cher is in Australia to headline the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras party. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Today on Ellen – she gets the best guests and can get them to say/do anything – Cher plays a game of “Name 3 Celebs You Want To Do A Duet With”.  Well, she names 2, then says someone she doesn’t!!  Who is it?!!? See below!

MADONNA!?!?!?!?

YES!  She said she thinks she’s mean!! Find out what Sean Penn has to do with the whole thing!

Read the whole story here!! 

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 09: Musician Madonna and actor Sean Penn attend the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Montage Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

 

