Who Won At The Daytime Emmy Awards?

The Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually on Friday night. The Young And The Restless won for Outstanding Daytime Drama. Jeopardy! was named Outstanding Game Show while Alex Trebek won for Oustanding Game Show Host. Ellen took home the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Kelly Clarkson won for Outstanding Talk Show Host. NBC’s Today won Outstanding Morning Show, ABC’s The View won for Informative Talk Show and Entertainment Tonight was the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Do you have a daytime show that you watch on a regular basis?