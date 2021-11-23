Who Won DWTS? ***SPOILER ALERT***

Another season of “Dancing with the Stars” ended last night, and NBA player Iman Shumpert won it with partner Daniella Karagach. He has made history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. JoJo Siwa was the runner-up. So how much did he make? Apparently, going all the way nets you around $295,000. But even if you stink, you still make out okay. Contestants earn $125,000 for the first 2-weeks, including the training period . . . which can last up to weeks prior to the first show. Then they make a little more for each week that they last.