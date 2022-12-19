Who Would Be Brave Enough To Rob Robert De Niro?!

Robert De Niro’s home was hit by a burglar while De Niro was at home early Monday.

Reportedly, police arrived as the suspect was pillaging around De Niro’s Christmas tree.

Shanice Aviles was arrested at De Niro’s home and has over twenty-five arrests on her record most are stemming from the Covid pandemic.

One officer said, “She was stealing Christmas presents.”

De Niro and his daughter were unaware that this burglar was in their home and are grateful that the police were able to arrest her.

(CNN)