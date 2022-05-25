Who Would Be In Your “Cool Mom Club”?

Some pretty famous ladies have all had kids recently . . . including HILARY DUFF, who organized them into what fellow member MANDY MOORE calls the “Cool Mom Club”. It also includes MEGHAN TRAINOR and ASHLEY TISDALE.

Mandy says, quote, “Hilary . . . being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club. Somehow, I got invited into it and it’s the best. I’ve made so many wonderful friends.

“We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it’s incredible.”

She adds, quote, “It’s so much fun. I’m very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We’re all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together.”

