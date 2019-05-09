Who Would Play Your Mom In A Movie?!

There isn’t an actress nicer or greater or prettier than my Mom, so she’d have to play herself!

A survey asked people, “Which actress should play your mother in a movie?”, and Meryl Streep was the top answer. Sally Field came in second, followed by Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.

I guess if I HAD to pick, I would also pick Meryl Streep to play my Mom! Here is the full list:

1. Meryl Streep

2. Sally Field

3. Julia Roberts

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Angelina Jolie

6. Oprah Winfrey. Sadly, she had a son when she was only 14, but he died after a premature birth.

She never had any other children.

7. Jennifer Aniston . . . and as every tabloid reminds us every week, she hasn’t had any kids.

8. Michelle Obama . . . who isn’t even an actress.

9. Melissa McCarthy

10. Queen Latifah . . . who doesn’t have kids.

11. Catherine Zeta-Jones

12. Annette Bening

13. Julianne Moore

14. Mandy Moore . . . She doesn’t have kids, and she’s also the youngest person on the list. She’s 35, so since this is a survey of “adults,” they’re probably fixated on the older version of her “This Is Us” character.

15. Courteney Cox

16. Octavia Spencer . . . who doesn’t have kids.

17. Hilary Swank . . . who doesn’t have kids.

18. Kristen Bell . . . who’s 38.

19. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

20. Susan Kelechi Watson . . . who you’d know from the shows “Louie” and “This Is Us”. She’s 37, and doesn’t have any kids of her own.

Meanwhile, 27% said that no one can play their mom but mom herself, which is sickeningly sweet.