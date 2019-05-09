Who Would Play Your Mom In A Movie?!

There isn’t an actress nicer or greater or prettier than my Mom, so she’d have to play herself!

A survey asked people, “Which actress should play your mother in a movie?”, and Meryl Streep was the top answer. Sally Field came in second, followed by Julia RobertsJennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.

I guess if I HAD to pick, I would also pick Meryl Streep to play my Mom!  Here is the full list:

1.  Meryl Streep

2.  Sally Field

3.  Julia Roberts

4.  Jennifer Lopez

5.  Angelina Jolie

6.  Oprah Winfrey.  Sadly, she had a son when she was only 14, but he died after a premature birth.

She never had any other children.

7.  Jennifer Aniston . . . and as every tabloid reminds us every week, she hasn’t had any kids.

8.  Michelle Obama . . . who isn’t even an actress.

9.  Melissa McCarthy

10.  Queen Latifah . . . who doesn’t have kids.

11.  Catherine Zeta-Jones

12.  Annette Bening

13.  Julianne Moore

14.  Mandy Moore . . . She doesn’t have kids, and she’s also the youngest person on the list.  She’s 35, so since this is a survey of “adults,” they’re probably fixated on the older version of her “This Is Us” character.

15.  Courteney Cox

16.  Octavia Spencer . . . who doesn’t have kids.

17.  Hilary Swank . . . who doesn’t have kids.

18.  Kristen Bell . . . who’s 38.

19.  Julia Louis-Dreyfus

20.  Susan Kelechi Watson . . . who you’d know from the shows “Louie” and “This Is Us”.  She’s 37, and doesn’t have any kids of her own.

Meanwhile, 27% said that no one can play their mom but mom herself, which is sickeningly sweet.

 

