Who Would Play Your Mom In A Movie?!

There isn’t an actress nicer or greater or prettier than my Mom, so she’d have to play herself!
A survey asked people, “Which actress should play your mother in a movie?”, and Meryl Streep was the top answer. Sally Field came in second, followed by Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.
I guess if I HAD to pick, I would also pick Meryl Streep to play my Mom! Here is the full list:
1. Meryl Streep
2. Sally Field
3. Julia Roberts
4. Jennifer Lopez
5. Angelina Jolie
6. Oprah Winfrey. Sadly, she had a son when she was only 14, but he died after a premature birth.
She never had any other children.
7. Jennifer Aniston . . . and as every tabloid reminds us every week, she hasn’t had any kids.
8. Michelle Obama . . . who isn’t even an actress.
9. Melissa McCarthy
10. Queen Latifah . . . who doesn’t have kids.
11. Catherine Zeta-Jones
12. Annette Bening
13. Julianne Moore
14. Mandy Moore . . . She doesn’t have kids, and she’s also the youngest person on the list. She’s 35, so since this is a survey of “adults,” they’re probably fixated on the older version of her “This Is Us” character.
15. Courteney Cox
16. Octavia Spencer . . . who doesn’t have kids.
17. Hilary Swank . . . who doesn’t have kids.
18. Kristen Bell . . . who’s 38.
19. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
20. Susan Kelechi Watson . . . who you’d know from the shows “Louie” and “This Is Us”. She’s 37, and doesn’t have any kids of her own.
Meanwhile, 27% said that no one can play their mom but mom herself, which is sickeningly sweet.