This is something you definitely have to see to believe.

A 3-year-old child in Taiwan was launched about 100 feet into the air after getting trapped in a kite this weekend.

The large kite tail wrapped around the little girl’s waist and sent her soaring into the air during a festival.

Video shows several workers struggling to hold on to the lengthy tail in strong winds.

Officials say the 3-year-old luckily has no major injuries.

