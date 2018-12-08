Whoa! “Avengers: Endgame” Trailer Is Here

Go wild movie fans. The first trailer for the new Avengers movie dropped on Friday morning. We have an official title – Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer opens with a defeated Tony Stark sending a farewell message to his beloved Pepper Potts as he’s still stranded in space.

The trailer continues with Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and Thor contemplating their next move after the destruction from Thanos.

Surprise, surprise! We do see the return of Hawkeye in this trailer. In the end, Ant-Man emerges after being stuck in the Quantum Realm. Avengers: Endgame opens in April.

Check out the trailer!! What inside secrets and hints can you find hidden? What recent movie series got you the most excited?