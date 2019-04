We heard yesterday they were going to have to postpone their North American tour, but we didn’t know exactly why.

Today we found out! According to Matt Drudge of The Drudge Report, Jagger, 75, will undergo heart valve replacement surgery in New York City this week. Citing sources, Jagger is expected to make a full recovering, adds Drudge, who notes that the procedure has a 95% success rate.

Read more here!

Get well soon Mick!