Who’s America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band? Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford weighs in

In a career-spanning interview with Guitar World, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford is asked whether his band or KISS is the “America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.” But he says the answer isn’t as simple as you might think.

“That’s a really tough one. I think you’d have to come up with things to sort that out categorically,” he tells the publication. “But what I love about KISS is they can go on forever because of their makeup. So that’s one aspect of what they do that’s very different from what we do.”

“The last KISS show I saw was absolutely brilliant, and there are days when I’ve come off the stage with Aerosmith and just went, ‘Wow. What the hell was that? How do I recreate that?’” he continues, adding, “You never know when you’re going to have one of those supernatural shows. It’s not something you can rehearse; a lot of it comes down to the band and the audience.”

“Sometimes you end up with a magic moment you can’t predict; I think all the good bands have those moments. We have them, and so does KISS,” he concludes. “I don’t know how you choose.”

Whitford also says that he believes Aerosmith’s 2012 Music from Another Dimension! will be their final album, which he thinks is sad because “that was just a p***-poor record.” As far as his favorite Aerosmith album, that’s 1976’s Rocks.

“I think you’re right about the generational way of thinking because, to me, it’s Rocks. If I had to go to a desert island with just one of our albums, Rocks would be it. So put that on my gravestone – it’s Rocks.“

