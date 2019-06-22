Who’s Getting A Hollywood Star In 2020?

This list of celebrities getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year has been released.

There will be 33 honorees in 2020.

They include Julia Roberts, Spike Lee, Chris Hemsworth, 50 Cent, Billy Idol, Octavia Spencer. Elvis Costello, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dave Chappelle, Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams, Laurence Fishburne, Kathie Lee Gifford, Alicia Keys and Milo Ventimiglia.

Batman is also getting a star as well as a posthumous tribute is being given to Andy Kaufman.

Do you think it’s too easy to get a star?