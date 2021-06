Forbes has released a list of the five most valuable music catalogs. And the top act is exactly who you think it is: THE BEATLES . . . specifically the writing talents of Lennon and McCartney.

The Beatles . . . $500 million. Michael Jackson . . . $375 million. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II . . . $350 million. Bob Dylan . . . $325 million. Paul Simon . . . $250 million.