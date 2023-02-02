Who’s Nominated For The 2023 Rock Hall Of Fame Class?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14.

Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.

The other six are: Kate Bush . . . Iron Maiden . . . Rage Against the Machine . . . Soundgarden . . . The Spinners . . . and A Tribe Called Quest.

It’s also the first year of eligibility for Missy and The White Stripes. To be eligible for the ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released at least 25 years prior to the induction year. So in this case, 1998 or earlier.

First year eligible acts that DIDN’T make the cut include Coldplay, Britney Spears, Muse, System of a Down, and Lauryn Hill.

Voting for the FAN VOTE is currently open until April 28th on the Rock Hall’s website.

The official Class of 2023 will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony sometime in the fall.