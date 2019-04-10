Who’s Ready For A “Game Of Thrones” Sing-Along!?

Kind of….but not really. But there is an album coming out with music inspired by “Game of Thrones”!

It includes contributions from SZA, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, The National, Mumford and Sons, Rosalía, MUSE’s Matthew Bellamy, ASAP Rocky, Lil Peep, and Ellie Goulding.

Columbia Records and HBO announced Tuesday that a Game of Thrones soundtrack is on the way. In celebration of the highly-anticipated final season of the epic series, the album named For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) is set for worldwide release on April 26.

