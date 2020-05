Check out the schedule here! They’ll be flying over Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center AND Good Sam!!

Four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon Aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Mako’s, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will fly over 34 hospitals, while a MH65 Helicopter and a C-144 Aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami will fly over 16 hospitals!!

EXCITING!!!!!!