Who’s Ready For Cup Of Noodles SODA?!?!?

Nissan Foods is celebrating 50 years of their Cup of Noodles line in a unique way.

To commemorate the occasion, the brand is doing something unexpected: creating soda flavors.

Nissan will be releasing soup-flavored sodas in flavors such as seafood curry, chili tomato, and ginger-ale with flavors of salty sauce and pepper included.

According to Nissan Foods, “Whether it’s delicious or not is up to you.

Would you try sodas that taste like Cup of Noodles? Do you think this sounds gross? What is your favorite flavor of Cup of Noodles?