Last week I had a Pringle’s story….today it’s Lay’s! What can I say!? I LOVE CHIPS!!!!

Lay’s is opening up the flavor vault again.

This time you’ll be able to get Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup-flavored potato chips! I am giddy with excitment!

It will be another one of those limited-time tastes so you’ll need to scoop up as many bags as you want before they sell out.

Start looking for the chips in stores on Monday, October 21st.

What has been your favorite limited time Lay’s flavor?