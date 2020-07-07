News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Who’s Ready For NEW Hershey’s Creeeeepy Halloween Candy!?

Is it too early to think about Halloween? Probably. Hershey’s is not waiting.

The candy company has unveiled its special candies for Halloween 2020.

Vampire Hershey’s Kisses feature a “bloody” twist. The kiss has a red strawberry filling inside. KitKat Witches Brew has a green marshmallow creme covering instead of milk chocolate.

Reese’s Franken-Cups will still have your favorite peanut butter and chocolate combination but the bottom of the cup will be green. There will also be a Hershey’s Cookies and Creme bar that turns into fangs when you bite it along the jagged lines.

How do you think Halloween will go during the pandemic?