Who’s Ready For Summer Camp At The South Florida Science Center And Aquarium?!

SCHOOL IS OUT, BUT LEARNING IS IN!

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Hosts Summer Camp

(West Palm Beach, Fla.) – Palm Beach County Parents, rejoice! The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has announced summer camps are in session!

“The safety of our campers and staff remains our number one priority,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “That’s why the new guidelines we have in place will make sure everyone has fun while staying protected. We are excited to offer a place for children to go while their parents, some of whom are essential workers, do not have to worry.”

Virtual Camps are happening now for those 7-12 with a transition to in-person camps June 22.

For the virtual camps, families will be able to safely pick up Camp-in-a-Box which holds most the supplies needed for the amazing at-home experiments. June 8-12 will be called Get Amped and teaches the science of music with lessons on sound waves and basics of music theory. In My Backyard runs June 15-19 and will explore Florida’s ecosystems.

These lessons are split into two age groups, 7-9 and 10-12 with one-hour lessons. These camps are $75 for nonmembers and $70 for members and will be offered over Zoom.

In-person camps offer something for everyone! From anatomy to space and chemical reactions to coding, the kids will find something they love. The dates run June 22 to August 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The costs range from $255 to $305 with discounts for members. Before and aftercare will not be available this summer.

or call (561) 370-7707. Those interested should register at https://www.sfsciencecenter.org/camps or email zroque@sfsca.org

The Science Center is open in a limited capacity, and the pricing structure is $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children, over 3, $9.95 for seniors and members and babies under 3 being free. Those prices include miniature golf on the Conservation Course.

This pricing reflects a limited opening of exhibits including the aquarium, Science on a Sphere, select pieces from Hall of Heroes, Hall of Discovery, and Journey Through the Human Brain, the Fisher Family Science Trail, miniature golf on the Conservation Course and programming in the new Cox Amphitheater.

The mission of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is to “open every mind to science” and the indoor/outdoor venue features more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000 gallon fresh and salt water aquarium- featuring both local and exotic marine life, a digital planetarium, conservation research station, Florida exhibit hall, Pre-K focused “Discovery Center,” an interactive Everglades exhibit and the 18-hole Conservation Course – an outdoor putting course with science-focused education stations. The newest addition includes a $2.5 million permanent exhibit, “Journey Through the Human Brain” and features the most advanced neuroscience research and technology in the world.