Who’s Ready For “The Golden Bachelor”?

ABC is coming out with a new dating series this fall called “The Golden Bachelor”. It’ll be “The Bachelor” but with senior citizens.

ABC said, quote, “One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life . . .

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.”

No other details have been announced, like the age range of the contestants or a premiere date.

