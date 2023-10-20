Who’s Ready For The Winter Oreo?! ❄️☕

It’s getting colder, the holidays are coming, and Oreo is bringing back one of its coziest flavors.

Oreo’s next seasonal cookie flavor is the Hot Cocoa Chocolate Sandwich Cookie.

It’s being marketed as a new flavor, but the Hot Cocoa Oreo first launched in 2017 for a limited time.

The chocolate cookies sandwich not one but two layers of cream filling; one layer of marshmallow-flavored and another layer of hot cocoa-flavored.

The cookies are rolling out nationwide this week.

