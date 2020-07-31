Who’s Ready For This Year’s “Rokerthon”?

Today Show co-host Al Roker announced his first Rokerthon in three years on Friday.

Roker has set Guinness Book records in the past for a 34-hour weathercast and hitting all 50 states in one week’s time.

This year, Rokerfest will be virtual as he works with celebrity chefs to accomplish the Guinness record for most people in an online sandwich relay.

Bobby Flay, Sandra Lee, Andrew Zimmern, and Marcus Samuelsson are just a few of the 60 chefs that will help Roker try and accomplish the feat. It will take place next Thursday.

Have you ever tried to break a record? Did you accomplish it?