Here are the Grammy Award nominations from the Rock categories.
For Best Rock Performance, the nominees are – Arctic Monkeys, “Four Out of Five” – Chris Cornell, “When Bad Does Good” – The Fever 333, “Made an America”, – Greta Van Fleet, “Highway Tune” – Halestorm, “Uncomfortable”.
Best Rock Songs nominees are – Bring Me the Horizon, “MANTRA”- Ghost, “Rats” – Greta Van Fleet, “Black Smoke Rising” – St. Vincent, “Masseducation” – Twenty One Pilots, “Jumpsuit”.
Here are the nominees for Best Rock Album – Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog – Fall Out Boy, M A N I A – Ghost, Prequelle – Greta Van Fleet, From The Fires – Weezer, Pacific Daydream.
The Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 10th on CBS.
Do you think the Rock categories get sufficient attention during the telecast?
Who’s Rockin’ The Grammy Nominations?
