Who’s The Best Batman?

A new fan poll has declared Christian Bale the best of the Batmen. The star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy took the top spot with 43% of the vote in a poll by Radio Times. The ‘original’ Batman, Adam West, came in second with 14%, narrowly edging out Michael Keaton with 13%. At the bottom? Batman Forever’s Val Kilmer and Batman and Robin’s George Clooney – who ranked below Ben Affleck and animated voice actors Kevin Conroy and Will Arnett. Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to wear the cape in the upcoming movie The Batman.