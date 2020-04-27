“Who’s The Jerk, Jack?” **That’s What Uncle Si Would Have Said**

A midday drive-by on Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s Monroe, Louisiana estate luckily didn’t hurt anyone but Robertson says he’s pretty sure whoever it was knew they were shooting at his home.

Surveillance video showed a white on brown Ford F-250 pickup with large aftermarket tires and rims driving past the estate at least one time prior to opening fire.

They’ve been arrested!!

Robertson wasn’t home at the time and no word if other family members who are staying with him during quarantine were in the home, currently Robertson is there with his wife and two children John Luke and Sadie along with their respective families.

Witnesses say the driver of the pickup was a white male in his 20s, there were others in the truck, however police haven’t made an arrest. Robertson is cooperating with authorities.