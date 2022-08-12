Who’s The Most Influential British Artist Of The Last 50 Years?

You may guess that Elton John tops the list of most influential British artists. You’d be close. He’s on the list, but not on top! David Bowie is being listed as the most influential British artist of the last 50 years. That’s according to a new list by Sky Arts that pays homage to the most prominent artists from Great Britain from the last half century. Bowie was listed as number 1 due to his influence across the industry and his ability to “transcend a variety of mediums” like music, film and fashion. The top 50 also includes Ricky Gervais, Elton John, Banksy, Ridley Scott, Sade, Christopher Nolan, Boy George, The Spice Girls and Alfred Hitchcock.