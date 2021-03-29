Who’s The Sexiest Bald Man?

According to a new study, the sexiest bald man in the world is….Prince William! Why? Because he’s been described as sexy 17.6 million times online in blogs, reports, and pages found by Google searches. He’s followed by Mike Tyson with 8.8 million . . . Jason Statham with 7.4 million . . . Pitbull with 5.4 million . . . and Michael Jordan with 5.3 million. The Top 10 is rounded out by Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Vin Diesel. What about LL Cool J, Stanley Tucci, Patrick Stewart…..or Samuel L Jackson? Where’s Common, Shemar Moore or Howie Mandel? Who do you think is the sexiest bald man?