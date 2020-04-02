Who’s The White Tiger On The Masked Singer?

Spoiler alert in case you haven’t watched Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer.

When introduced back in February, many speculated that retired Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was inside the White Tiger costume.

If you ask USA Today’s Charles Curtis, the show practically gave it away with their clues, which included a cow skiing video and hinting the person was “no stranger to celebrating.”

Sure enough, it was Gronk himself giving viewers renditions of “Good Vibrations” and “Ice Ice Baby,” plus Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”.

Who did you think was behind the mask? How about the other singers?