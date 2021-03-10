Who’s Your Favorite Comedian? Robin Williams Tops The List

There’s a new study out, which set out to determine America’s funniest stand-up comedians . . . using SCIENCE. Sort of.

First, they gave 2,722 comedy fans a long list of comedians, and asked them to select their favorites. They used that feedback to cut the list to a Top 20, and then had 120 volunteers watch a stand-up special by each one.

The participants’ audio responses were recorded and analyzed by a program that registered “laughter” at 60 decibels and higher. Then, they ranked the comedians by how much laughter they could generate per hour.

In the end, ROBIN WILLIAMS was #1 . . . totaling 4 minutes and 51 seconds of condensed laughter per hour.

Here’s the full ranking:

1. Robin Williams . . . 4 minutes, 51 seconds

2. Eddie Murphy . . . 4 minutes, 47 seconds

3. Redd Foxx . . . 4 minutes, 11 seconds

4. Jim Carrey . . . 3 minutes, 56 seconds

5. Bernie Mac . . . 3 minutes, 40 seconds

6. Joan Rivers . . . 3 minutes, 33 seconds

7. Dave Chappelle . . . 3 minutes, 17 seconds

8. Bill Hicks . . . 3 minutes, 12 seconds

9. Don Rickles . . . 3 minutes, 6 seconds

10. Richard Pryor . . . 3 minutes, 2 seconds

11. Kevin Hart . . . 2 minutes, 57 seconds

12. Steven Wright . . . 2 minutes, 55 seconds

13. Lewis Black . . . 2 minutes, 51 seconds

14. Jim Gaffigan . . . 2 minutes, 39 seconds

15. Chris Rock . . . 2 minutes, 36 seconds

16. Tig Notaro . . . 2 minutes, 28 seconds

17. Mitch Hedberg . . . 2 minutes, 19 seconds

18. Tiffany Haddish . . . 2 minutes, 15 seconds

19. Bill Burr . . . 2 minutes, 7 seconds

20. Sebastian Maniscalco . . . 2 minutes, 3 seconds