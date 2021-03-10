News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Who’s Your Favorite Comedian? Robin Williams Tops The List

There’s a new study out, which set out to determine America’s funniest stand-up comedians . . . using SCIENCE.  Sort of.
 
First, they gave 2,722 comedy fans a long list of comedians, and asked them to select their favorites.  They used that feedback to cut the list to a Top 20, and then had 120 volunteers watch a stand-up special by each one.
 
The participants’ audio responses were recorded and analyzed by a program that registered “laughter” at 60 decibels and higher.  Then, they ranked the comedians by how much laughter they could generate per hour.
 
In the end, ROBIN WILLIAMS was #1 . . . totaling 4 minutes and 51 seconds of condensed laughter per hour.
 
Here’s the full ranking:
 
1.  Robin Williams . . . 4 minutes, 51 seconds
 
2.  Eddie Murphy . . . 4 minutes, 47 seconds
 
3.  Redd Foxx . . . 4 minutes, 11 seconds
 
4.  Jim Carrey . . . 3 minutes, 56 seconds
 
5.  Bernie Mac . . . 3 minutes, 40 seconds
 
6.  Joan Rivers . . . 3 minutes, 33 seconds
 
7.  Dave Chappelle . . . 3 minutes, 17 seconds
 
8.  Bill Hicks . . . 3 minutes, 12 seconds
 
9.  Don Rickles . . . 3 minutes, 6 seconds
 
10.  Richard Pryor . . . 3 minutes, 2 seconds
 
11.  Kevin Hart . . . 2 minutes, 57 seconds
 
12.  Steven Wright . . . 2 minutes, 55 seconds
 
13.  Lewis Black . . . 2 minutes, 51 seconds
 
14.  Jim Gaffigan . . . 2 minutes, 39 seconds
 
15.  Chris Rock . . . 2 minutes, 36 seconds
 
16.  Tig Notaro . . . 2 minutes, 28 seconds
 
17.  Mitch Hedberg . . . 2 minutes, 19 seconds
 
18.  Tiffany Haddish . . . 2 minutes, 15 seconds
 
19.  Bill Burr . . . 2 minutes, 7 seconds
 
20.  Sebastian Maniscalco . . . 2 minutes, 3 seconds
 
It’s great that objective data was used . . . but to be fair, a sample size of 120 volunteers is small, and they only monitored fairly loud laughter.  But these are the comedians that had those participants ROLLIN’.