Who’s Your Favorite Muppet?

Who is your favorite Muppet? Many of us love Kermit, he’s Jennifer’s favorite. Bill loves Gonzo. But maybe you prefer Miss Piggy? Or The Count? Check out the list of the top 25 favorite Muppets from a recent survey:
- Kermit
- Gonzo
- Animal
- Beaker
- Rowlf
- Grover
- Fozzie Bear
- Miss Piggy
- Swedish Chef
- Statler and Waldorf
- Cookie Monster
- Rizzo the Rat
- Oscar the Grouch
- Big Bird
- Janice
- Pepe the King Prawn
- Sam the Eagle
- Ernie
- Sweetums
- Snuffleupagus
- Scooter
- Elmo
- Bert
- Dr. Teeth
- Count von Count