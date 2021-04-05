Who’s Your Favorite Muppet?

Who is your favorite Muppet? Many of us love Kermit, he’s Jennifer’s favorite. Bill loves Gonzo. But maybe you prefer Miss Piggy? Or The Count? Check out the list of the top 25 favorite Muppets from a recent survey:

Kermit Gonzo Animal Beaker Rowlf Grover Fozzie Bear Miss Piggy Swedish Chef Statler and Waldorf Cookie Monster Rizzo the Rat Oscar the Grouch Big Bird Janice Pepe the King Prawn Sam the Eagle Ernie Sweetums Snuffleupagus Scooter Elmo Bert Dr. Teeth Count von Count