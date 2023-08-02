Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Who’s Your Favorite TV Family?

Who’s your favorite tv family?  A new survey of 2,000 people finds America’s favorite TV family is the Addams family from the Netflix series “Wednesday”.   Here’s the rest of the top 10:

  1. The Simpson family from “The Simpsons”
  2. The Brady family from “The Brady Bunch”
  3. The Bundy family from “Married… with Children”
  4. The Addams family from “The Addams Family”
  5. The Barone family from “Everybody Loves Raymond”
  6. The Taylor family from “Home Improvement”
  7. The Tanner family from “Full House”
  8. The Braverman family from “Parenthood”
  9. The Banks family from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”