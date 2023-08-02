Who’s your favorite tv family? A new survey of 2,000 people finds America’s favorite TV family is the Addams family from the Netflix series “Wednesday”. Here’s the rest of the top 10:
- The Simpson family from “The Simpsons”
- The Brady family from “The Brady Bunch”
- The Bundy family from “Married… with Children”
- The Addams family from “The Addams Family”
- The Barone family from “Everybody Loves Raymond”
- The Taylor family from “Home Improvement”
- The Tanner family from “Full House”
- The Braverman family from “Parenthood”
- The Banks family from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”