A new survey finds Freddy Krueger at the top of the list for Best Horror Villains, but we disagree. Bill thinks Leatherface is the creepiest, while Jennifer puts Hannibal at the top of her list. Who’s your best Horror Villain?

Here are the top 5 according to the survey:

1. Freddy Krueger, “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

2. Michael Myers, “Halloween”

3. Jason Voorhees, “Friday the 13th”

4. Hannibal Lecter, “Silence of the Lambs”

5. Leatherface, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”