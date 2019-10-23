Why Americans Are So Obsessed with Pumpkin Spice Everything  

Everywhere you go this time of year, you’ll see pumpkin spice this or pumpkin spice that. Well, there is a word for our pumpkin spice obsession. It’s called reactance. The reactance theory is pretty much our desire to choose something that has a limit. You can blame it on the sense of urgency we feel when we see something on TV or in an ad that says limited time only! That’s mental marketing that makes us want to rush out and get it before it’s all gone! Before long, we’ll trade in our pumpkin spice obsession for next season’s obsession with mint chocolate and gingerbread! What is your favorite pumpkin spice food or drink?