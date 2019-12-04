Why Are We SO Obsessed With Chicken Sandwiches? A New One Is Coming To McDonald’s!

With the chicken sandwich battle at maximum thrust, McDonald’s doesn’t want to be left out.

Mickey D’s is trying out a new chicken sandwich that they hope can rival Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

The sandwich will be available in Houston and Knoxville for a limited time during the trial. The fried chicken filet will feature pickles and a buttered potato bun. You’ll be able to get lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the deluxe version.

McDonald’s franchisees have been wanting the company to make a new chicken sandwich a top priority for their menus. We’ll see if this one works.

Rank your favorite fast-food chicken sandwiches.