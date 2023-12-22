Why Did “Last Christmas” Bum Out George Michael?

Simon Napier-Bell is opening up about Wham’s iconic holiday track “Last Christmas.”

Napier-Bell recently remarked on how “extraordinary” it is that the track holds up today before revealing how the late singer-songwriter George Michael felt about the song.

“He was always slightly upset by the fact [that] he naggingly knew it was the best thing he ever wrote,” Napier-Bell said.

“George, above all, really wanted to be remembered as a great songwriter. And I think at the bottom of his mind… it was rather annoying that the song he got so perfect was a Christmas song.”

(HuffPo)