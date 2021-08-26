Why Did They Do This?!?!

The Safety Dance” came out 39 years ago . . . and now it’s finally time for an update.

MEN WITHOUT HATS reworked the song into a slowed-down, midtempo ballad. The lyrics are the same, but they gave it a new title: “No Friends of Mine”.

In an attempt to be, I guess funny, the band said, quote, “After the filming of the music video for ‘Safety Dance‘. the jester and the crazy blonde girl settled down in West Kington.

“He became the mayor of the town and she stayed at home to raise their family. Forty years later, we have gone back to visit them, with ‘No Friends of Mine’ serving as the soundtrack.”