I don’t care if it’s your birthday…..please don’t post a pic naked on social media! Yes I am thrilled for you that you have an amazing body – or even if you don’t – great for you to be that confident. Do I want to see it? Nope.

And guess who wants to see it even less than I do – YOUR KIDS!!! Gwen’s daughter Apple was mortified! My son wouldn’t ever talk to me again if I did something like that!!!

See the pic here….and don’t worry, she’s covering all the RATED R parts.