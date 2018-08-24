In the United States, orange juice is synonymous with Florida.

During the 1960’s Florida was the largest producer of orange juice, but as of 2017, Brazil holds that title.

It may come as a surprise, then, to look at the fine print on a bottle of Tropicana and Simply Orange and discover that part of the product isn’t from the Sunshine State after all.

It’s from Brazil.

Hurricanes, frost and lack of land for orange groves is restricting the state’s citrus production.

Even though we have an orange on our license plates, we are growing less and less of the fruit.

Orange juice is big business in Brazil. After a series of frosts swept through Florida in the 1960s, devastating orange groves, Brazil met that deficit with its own supply, starting with frozen concentrate orange juice.

Then, in 2005, citrus greening disease, which had spread throughout the world from China, arrived in Miami.

It rendered oranges in affected groves inedible, resulting in a 55 percent decline in production over the next decade.

In response, Florida’s orange growers raised OJ prices by nearly $2 per gallon, causing bottlers to turn to cheaper Brazilian OJ.

The post Why Does Most US Orange Juice Come from Brazil, Not Florida? appeared first on 850 WFTL.