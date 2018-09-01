Why Freddie Mercury Is Still A LBGT Icon

Freddie Mercury remains as iconic today as the day he died, and the man who fills his shoes onstage believes it’s because of Mercury’s impact on the LGBT community.

Adam Lambert, who has performed with Queen since 2014, says many of Freddie’s lyrics are “still relevant today”.

Lambert says that today’s culture has “definitely come a long way, but homophobia is still an issue”.

Queen’s story will be told on the big screen later this year with the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Why do you think Freddie Mercury is such an enduring icon? Do you think Mercury’s popularity helped change cultural views on LGBT issues?