Why Gloria Estefan said no to the Super Bowl in Miami: "That’s a high-stress thing"

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this February in Miami. But another Latina who's synonymous with Miami was also invited to perform -- and turned it down.

Gloria Estefan tells Entertainment Tonight that rapper JAY-Z, who's organizing the halftime show, called her husband Emilio with an invitation for Gloria to join in the festivities.

"Gloria said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it!’” Emilio tells ET. And Gloria adds, "Come on -- those high-stress things? That’s a high-stress thing. I’ve done them. I’ve done two.”

In case you don't remember, Gloria performed during Super Bowl halftime in 1992 when the game was in Minnesota, and again in 1999, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, sharing the stage with Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and dancer Savion Glover.

“You already have two amazing headliners," Gloria tells ET, explaining why she won't reconsider. "And, I’ve been blessed to have already done it twice. It’s good.”

The "Conga" singer says she's "thrilled" that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are going to be "burning up the stage," because she has a personal connection to both: Gloria co-wrote Shakira's first English-language hit, "Whenever, Wherever," as well as Jennifer's smash, "Let's Get Loud."

