Why Hasn’t There Been A “WKRP In Cincinnati” Remake?!

Today I read that “Head of the Class” is getting a reboot. Do you remember that show from 1986? Howard Hesseman – aka Dr. Johnny Fever from WKRP – was in it.

Now I’m not caring one bit about “Head of the Class” coming back….I’m wondering WHY no one has ever done anything with WKRP in Cincinnati!!!

Give me more Johnny Fever! Venus Flytrap! Les Nessman! Herb Tarlek! Would you watch it? Do we start a petition?! They’re all alive except for the Operations Manager/Owner Mr. Carlton (Gordon Jump).

Looking more into this…..they DID do a remake of it in 1991! I do not remember that at all! Do you?