Why is Porn Star Attorney Avenatti on the VMA Red Carpet?

Why is porn star attorney Michael Avenatti at the MTV Video Music Awards?

Because he was invited and he might be running for president.

Just two days after speaking at the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Kennedy King Dinner in Florida, the outspoken lawyer for Stormy Daniels made a surprising appearance on the VMAs red carpet. When asked by Variety, um, just what the hell he was doing there, Avenatti smiled.

“Well, I was invited to this great event. It’s a pretty cool event,” he said. “I thought I’d show up.”

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with “experience” can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don’t be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

