Why is Porn Star Attorney Avenatti on the VMA Red Carpet?

Why is porn star attorney Michael Avenatti at the MTV Video Music Awards?
Because he was invited and he might be running for president.

Just two days after speaking at the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Kennedy King Dinner in Florida, the outspoken lawyer for Stormy Daniels made a surprising appearance on the VMAs red carpet. When asked by Variety, um, just what the hell he was doing there, Avenatti smiled.

“Well, I was invited to this great event. It’s a pretty cool event,” he said. “I thought I’d show up.”

The post Why is Porn Star Attorney Avenatti on the VMA Red Carpet? appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cooper City Man Catches HUGE Gator Nazi Labor Camp Guard Arrested by ICE and Deported to Germany The New You Need To Know In A Minute 8/21/18 Two North Carolina Fugitives Arrested in Florida After Standoff S. Fla Congressman Makes Joke about President Trump Drowning in Potomac Florida Teen Arrested After Stealing PBSO Deputy’s AR-15
Comments