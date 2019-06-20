Why isn't Cher in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? "It doesn't make any sense," says opening act Nile Rodgers

Don Arnold/WireImage

Don Arnold/WireImage

One hundred million records sold? Check. Super-successful sold out tours for decades? Check. Multiple awards? Check. Influence over younger generations? Check -- just look at Taylor Swift's new video.

So why the heck isn't Cher in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Her current opening act, Chic's Nile Rodgers, says it's because the system is flawed.

Nile -- who's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is also the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame -- has been opening for Cher most of this year on her current tour, and will resume touring with her in November. He believes Cher has been overlooked because people are too focused on opinions and not cold, hard facts.

"Unfortunately, I think that it's too many people trying to prove that their teenage years were cooler than the other person's teenage years," Nile told reporters at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala recently. "Because I think that things like Halls of Fame should be based on statistics, and what people have actually accomplished.

"Not what you think -- it's actually what you do," Rogers added.

Nile then used the example of a baseball player who hits a huge number of home runs. "The announcer says, 'That person is a future Hall of Famer'...because they're basing it on statistics," the Chic frontman pointed out. "They know that you cannot perform at that level and never be in the Hall of Fame. It's impossible."

"But in our music business, you can perform at Cher's level and not get in the Hall of Fame," Rogers said ruefully. "It doesn't make any sense!"

Cher can take comfort in knowing that even if she never gets in, she can go back to polishing her Oscar, her Grammy, her Emmy, her Golden Globes and her Kennedy Center Honor.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.