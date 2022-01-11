January is considered Wave Season in the travel industry.
It gets its name because in January, travel agents tend to get a new wave of clients.
Wave season also has a lot of good deals.
Summer flights are cheaper to purchase in the winter.
It is always cheaper to book flights during the opposite season because there is less competition and demand.
The months of April and May is when prices start to go up.
What is your dream destination in 2022?
Beth
By Beth |
Why January Is the Best Month To Book Travel
January is considered Wave Season in the travel industry.