Why Kelly Ripa and Her Husband Mark Consuelos Reply to Instagram Trolls

Kelly Ripa has been dubbed, “The Clapback Queen.”

Like most celebrities, Kelly gets her fair share of internet trolls. She has one pet peeve about internet trolls-spelling!

She said she thinks it’s funny when people insult her but can’t spell or having a basic understanding of how to use “to” and “too.”

She does not respond because they have hurt her feelings, she responds out of boredom. If she is stuck in traffic or the airport.

The funniest part is when she claps back and the troll blocks HER!

Not to be left out, her husband, Mark has also been dubbed the Clapback King.

How do you respond to trolls on social media? Respond? Ignore? or Block?