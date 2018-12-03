Why Meryl Streep Can’t Stand to Watch Her Old Movies

Meryl Streep sat down with Stephen Colbert on Saturday night for a two-hour conversation at the Montclair Film Fundraiser in New Jersey.
She said she does not like watching her movies from early on in her career. She said those movies remind her of the low self-image she had about herself at the time.
She said back in the early days, she was unhappy and thought her nose was too big or she thought she was fat.
